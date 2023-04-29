Search icon
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers likely to receive 14th Installment soon, check step-by-step process to apply

As part of the PM-KISAN scheme, farmers who are eligible receive Rs 2,000 every four months in three installments. The amount is directly credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 10:34 PM IST

Farmers are eagerly waiting for the 14th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The 13th installment was released in February by PM Modi and now the 14th installment is expected to release soon in the coming weeks. According to media reports, the 14th installment of PM Kisan Yojana is expected to release in the last week of May. No official confirmation has been received as of now. 

PM Kisan Yojana: Step-by-step process to apply for the 14th installment 

Step 1: Log in to www.pmkisan.gov.in and then check for ‘Farmer’s Corner’

Step 2: Click on ‘New Farmer Registration’, and enter your Aadhaar number

Step 3: Enter the required details and click on 'Yes'.

Step 4: Fill out the PM-Kisan application form 2023.

PM Kisan Yojana: Step-by-step process to check the beneficiary status 

Step 1: Log in to www.pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Farmers Corner' and click on the 'Beneficiary Status' tab 

Step 3: Fill out the important details and select the 'Get Data' option.

Step 4: Your beneficiary status will come up on the screen.

PM Kisan Yojana: Step-by-step process to check beneficiary list 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Beneficiary list' tab

Step 3: Select the state, district, sub-district, block, and village

Step 4: Click on the 'Get Report' tab. 

Step 5: The beneficiary list detail will be displayed on screen.

