PAN-Aadhaar Link: Check if your Aadhaar is linked with PAN or not using these simple steps

PAN-Aadhaar Link Status: The Central Government and the Income Tax Department have repeatedly reminded citizens to link their PAN card with Aadhaar, as the PAN card will become useless if not linked. The PAN card is a vital document, necessary for many financial transactions, especially related to income tax and return filing. If your PAN card is not linked with Aadhaar, you will not be able to use it after March 31, as informed by the Income Tax Department via a recent tweet. However, finding out whether your Aadhaar is linked with PAN is an easy process and takes only a few minutes.

To check whether your Aadhaar is linked with PAN, go to the website of the Income Tax Department or click on the direct link provided in the Quick Link section. Enter your 10-digit PAN number and 12-digit Aadhaar number and click on View Aadhaar Link Status. If your Aadhaar is linked, there's nothing more you need to do. If not, you will have to link it.

If your PAN is not linked with Aadhaar, you will not be able to file your income tax return, and neither can you use your PAN card or get another PAN card made. Many financial transactions require a PAN card, and without it, they cannot be completed.

To link your PAN card with Aadhaar, visit the e-filing portal and click on the Aadhaar link in the Quick Links section. Enter your Aadhaar and PAN card numbers, confirm your PAN card and mobile number, and enter the OTP. Click on Income Tax File Process and enter the mode of payment and assessment year. After making the payment, your PAN card will be linked with Aadhaar.

