NPCI to allow credit card holders to use UPI for payments, know how it works

Razorpay, a fintech platform, is partnering with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to allow credit card holders to use the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) to pay for goods and services. The National Payments Corporation of India, which is responsible for making all payment-related choices, is constantly making decisions to expand the use of UPI throughout the nation. Until now, NPCI had acknowledged the possibility of using a credit card to enhance UPI payment. For this, UPI and Rupay have a partnership. Following this, the Razorpay payment gateway now permits its merchants to accept UPI payments via Rupay credit cards.

Razorpay stated that Axis Bank is a partner of Razorpay. This choice was made with the demands of the traders in mind. The RuPay Credit Card is now accepted by merchants using Razorpay and UPI. You will be able to pay Razorpay merchants using your Rupay credit card through HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank, and Indian Bank as the first banks.

Know how to link your credit card with UPI:

The major benefit of attaching your UPI credit card is that you won't need to take it with you wherever you go. Through UPI, credit card payments are simple and convenient. When making this payment, you must select the credit card option rather than the debit card option. If you want to link both, we'll walk you through the simple steps:

Also read: E-Shram: All about E-Shram card, its benefits, how can one register to avail Rs 2 lakh

1. You need to first launch the UPI app.

2. You then need to select the 'Add Card' option.

3. The information for your credit card then needs to be filled out completely.

4. OTP needs to be filled which will be sent to the registered mobile number.

5. You must then validate your card.

6. You will then see the credit option in Payment UPI.

Around 250 million Indians use UPI for daily transactions, according to NPCI data. In this country, 50 million people use one or more credit cards. Now, even those who exclusively use credit cards to make payments will be able to use UPI.