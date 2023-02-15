Noida Metro new line to run parallel to Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, to have 8 stations

Noida Metro Botanical Garden-Sector 142 line: Over 10 lakh passengers will travel on the line every month.

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation will get the DPR for the metro route between Noida Sector 142 and Botanical Garden Magenta line. 8 metro stations have been proposed for this new route. Their names and locations are still being finalised. DMRC will provide the DPR by March.

The metro line will run parallel to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. One foot over bridge will also be made which will provide connectivity to the internal vehicles.

The people of Noida and Greater Noida will be able to reach Delhi easily.

The Noida Authority and metro officers recently met to discuss providing various facilities to the masses. The locations of the metro stations will be decided next week in a meeting between DMRC and NMRC. They are currently taking the help of consultants to finalise stations.

According to reports, the metro line will start at Sector 142 and will pass through Noida Sector 125, Noida Sector 97, Noida Sector 98, Noida Sector 91. The line will end at the Botanical Garden.

Initially, Noida Metro Rail Corporation had planned to construct 11 stations. However, later it was brought down to 8 stations. The Botanical Garden Metro Station will act as an interchange for those coming from Delhi to Noida and Greater Noida.

The NMRC and DMRC are expanding their footprints very fast. The Central government is already pumping in money into Delhi and NCR. They will soon make a metro line connecting the Noida International Airport with New Delhi Railway Station.