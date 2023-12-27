Headlines

Personal Finance

Personal Finance

New Year gift for SBI customers, bank hikes FD interest rates; check details

The bank has also hiked the interest rate on tenure of 180 days to 210 days from 5.25 per cent to 5.75 per cent.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 03:52 PM IST

File photo
File photo
Ahead of New Year 2024. the largest commercial bank in India, SBI, has raised interest rates on certain fixed deposits (FDs) by up to 0.5 per cent with immediate effect. The State Bank of India has hiked the interest rate on deposits maturing between 7 days to 45 days to 3.50 per cent from 3 per cent. SBI raised the interest rate on tenure of 46 days to 179 days to 4.75 per cent from 4.50 per cent. The bank has also hiked the interest rate on tenure of 180 days to 210 days from 5.25 per cent to 5.75 per cent. For FDs maturing 211 days to less than one year, the interest rate has been raised to 6 per cent from 5.75 per cent.

On deposits maturing between three years to less than five years, the interest rate has been increased to 6.75 from 6.50 per cent. Other tenure rates have been left unchanged. In the case of the Amrit Kalash specific tenor scheme of '400 days' at rate of interest of 7.10 per cent w.e.f. April 12, 2023, senior citizens are eligible for a rate of interest of 7.60 per cent. The scheme will be valid till March 31, 2024. Check full details below:

 
(With inputs from IANS)

 

