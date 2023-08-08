National Pension Scheme: Planning to invest in NPS? Check these 7 amazing facts

NPS offers a secure retirement option with low costs, flexible options, and the potential for substantial returns.

National Pension Scheme: Planning for your retirement? The National Pension Scheme (NPS) is an ideal option. It offers a cost-effective way to secure regular income during retirement while also building a substantial corpus over time. NPS offers two types of accounts: Tier I and Tier II. Only Tier I account holders can invest in Tier II.

Upon reaching 60 years of age in the Tier II account, you must use at least 40% of your NPS corpus to buy an annuity from a life insurance company, and up to 60% can be withdrawn as a lump sum.

If you're considering investing, here are some key facts to consider:

Lowest management charges: NPS boasts one of the lowest fund management charges, starting at 0.09% and decreasing as your assets under management increase.

Equity exposure: Depending on your chosen plan, NPS allows up to 75% equity exposure. Active and Auto options are available, with the latter offering different strategies based on your age and risk appetite.

UPI for instant transfers: Use Direct Remittance (D-Remit) to transfer funds directly to the Trustee Bank via UPI and avail of same-day Net Asset Value (NAV) benefits.

Cost-effective online option: Opening an NPS account online is the most cost-effective method. With an initial account opening fee of Rs. 400 + GST, subsequent investments attract a convenience fee of 0.20% of the investment amount, ranging from Rs. 15 to Rs. 10,000.

Alternate Investment Fund (AIF): NPS also provides an opportunity to invest in Alternate Investment Funds, REITs, and Infrastructure Investments.

Pension eligibility: To be eligible for pension benefits, contribute for a minimum of three years and be above 60 years old. You can choose from various annuity plans from life insurance companies.

Portability: NPS offers seamless portability. You can operate your account from any location, even if you change your city or job, using your PRAN number.

Read more: LIC Jeevan Labh: Invest Rs 252 per day in this scheme and get Rs 54 lakh, here's how