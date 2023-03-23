List of banks that allow you to make UPI payment without PIN

UPI

India’s homegrown Paytm Payments Bank has enabled real-time UPI payments in one-tap via Paytm UPI LITE. These payments never fail even when banks have success rate issues during peak transaction hours. Paytm Payments Bank is a leader in UPI Peer to Merchant (P2M) payments as the largest acquiring and beneficiary bank as well as a leading remitter bank.

Currently, 10 banks support Paytm UPI LITE —

Paytm Payments Bank, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank.

Paytm UPI LITE is a secure 'on-device' wallet which is linked to the user's bank account. It makes a single entry in the user’s bank account, decluttering bank statements. It is powered by the latest UPI LITE Technology for successful payments, which offers 3-level bank-grade security.