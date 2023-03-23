List of banks that allow you to make UPI payment without PIN

India’s homegrown Paytm Payments Bank has enabled real-time UPI payments in one-tap via Paytm UPI LITE. These payments never fail even when banks have success rate issues during peak transaction hours. Paytm Payments Bank is a leader in UPI Peer to Merchant (P2M) payments as the largest acquiring and beneficiary bank as well as a leading remitter bank.
Currently, 10 banks support Paytm UPI LITE —
Paytm UPI LITE is a secure 'on-device' wallet which is linked to the user's bank account. It makes a single entry in the user’s bank account, decluttering bank statements. It is powered by the latest UPI LITE Technology for successful payments, which offers 3-level bank-grade security.