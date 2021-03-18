LIC has this important update for policyholders - know details

To mitigate the hardships faced due to corona pandemic, insurance major LIC has allowed its policyholders to deposit their maturity claim documents at their nearest LIC office anywhere in the country.

"LIC has allowed its 113 divisional offices, 2,048 branches, 1,526 satellite offices and 74 customer zones to receive maturity claims documents from policyholders whose maturity payments are due, irrespective of the servicing branch of the policy," it said in a statement.

"However, the actual claim payment will be processed by the servicing branch only. The documents will be digitally transferred through `LIC`s All India Network`."

According to the statement, the facility is available on a trial basis with immediate effect till March 31, 2021 only.

"LIC values its policyholders and its customer-centric initiatives focus towards ease of operations during the pandemic. LIC currently services more than 29 crore policies across the nation."