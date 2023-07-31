ITR filing 2023: Here’s how much penalty taxpayers will have to pay if failed to file income tax returns by today

A penalty and other repercussions may be incurred for failing to file the tax return within the allotted time frame.

ITR filing 2022-23: The income tax return (ITR) filing date for the assessment year 2022-23 will expire on July 31. Every responsible citizen of the nation has a responsibility to file their taxes on time. To avoid any last-minute stress or delays, taxpayers who are in the taxable bracket are urged to file their returns as soon as possible. A penalty and other repercussions may be incurred for failing to file the tax return within the allotted time frame.

A taxpayer who misses the deadline of July 31 will have to follow these consequences:

Penalty charges:

The major consequence of filing the ITR after the deadline is to pay a penalty. A late fee of Rs 5,000 will be applicable if you failed to do so. In case, you have an annual fee of less than Rs 5 lakh, then the penalty would be limited to Rs 1,000 and if your gross income is less than the basic exemption limit then you will not be required to pay any late fees.

Cannot carry forward your losses:

If your investment has suffered a loss, you can use it to reduce your income for the next year. As a result, it will lower your tax obligation for the upcoming fiscal year. Losses must be declared in your ITR by the due date to carry them over and offset them. You won't be able to carry these losses forward and offset them against future gains if your tax return is filed after the deadline. You can, however, carry on the losses incurred about real estate.

Interest on tax amount:

According to section 234A, if you don’t pay your taxes before the deadline then you will be liable to pay an interest of 1% monthly on the outstanding tax amount. The interest will be calculated from the date you file your return for the ongoing financial year till the due date.