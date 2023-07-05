Important dates for income tax filing in 2023, check details

Currently, the income tax filing month is underway in the country, with the last date being 31 July 2023. For taxpayers who are not subject to audit for the assessment year 2023-24, the deadline for filing their Income Tax Return (ITR) is also 31 July. However, different types of assessees in the country have varying last dates for ITR filing. Here is a comprehensive list to help you determine your filing deadline.

Find out the last date for ITR filing based on your situation:

Taxpayers whose accounts are not audited: The last date for filing returns is 31 July 2023.

Taxpayers required to file Transfer Pricing (TP) audit report (Form No. 3CEB): The last date for ITR filing is 30 November 2023.

Partners in a firm subject to TP audit (Form No. 3CEB): The last date for ITR filing is 30 November 2023.

Spouses of partners in a firm subject to TP audit (Form No. 3CEB): The last date for ITR filing is 30 November 2023. Additionally, if the husband or wife is subject to section 5A, the deadline remains 30 November 2023.

Companies not requiring TP audit (Form No. 3CEB): The last date for ITR filing is 31 October 2023.

Accounts audited under the Income Tax Act or any other law: The last date for ITR filing is 31 October 2023.

Partners in a firm with audited accounts: The last date for ITR filing is 31 October 2023.

Individuals who are the spouse of a person with a firm subject to audit and falling under section 5 provisions: The last date for ITR filing is 31 October 2023.

For all other cases (mainly salaried taxpayers and individuals not requiring audit), the last date for ITR filing is 31 July 2023, i.e., the current month's deadline.

Important considerations for taxpayers:

It is recommended that all taxpayers file their ITR before the last date to avoid late fees or penalties.

