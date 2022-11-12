Here's how you can pay your electricity bill without internet, follow these steps

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) announced on Friday that the service for paying electricity bills for more than 70 electricity boards has been enabled on 123PAY, allowing consumers to do so with a feature phone and without the need for an internet connection.

“Powered by Bharat Bill Payment System(BBPS), this feature will facilitate a smooth and quick electricity bill payment service through 123PAY for users to instantly make payments directly from their bank accounts," NPCI said in its statement.

Feature phone users who are able to use the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment service can use UPI 123PAY, which is an instant payment mechanism, according to the NPCI website. Users of feature phones can conduct a variety of transactions using UPI 123PAY based on four different technological options. Calling an IVR (interactive voice response) number is one of them, as is using an app on a feature phone, taking payments based on missed calls, and proximity sound-based payments.

Users must take the following actions:

Step 1: New or first-time users must register for UPI payment. They can carry out the following by doing as instructed below:

1. Call the IVR line at (804) 516-3666, (636) 200-200, or (804) 516-3581

2. Choose the language by clicking on the language's corresponding number

3. Decide to set up a bank account

4. The customer must submit debit card information

5. The consumer must set a UPI PIN

6. The user is now prepared to make a UPI payment

Step 2: After registering, the customer has to call123Pay payment numbers (080 4516 3666 / 6366 200 200 / 080 4516 3581) again.

Step 3: By dialing the appropriate number, select the electricity bill payment method.

Step 4: The customer must state the name of the electrical board that requires payment.

Step 5: The user must input the customer or consumer number and any further information as directed by the call.

Step 6: The user will learn the amount of the unpaid bill.