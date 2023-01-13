Search icon
HDFC Mutual Fund: Invest Rs 10000 in SIP, get Rs 12 crore

HDFC SIP plan: Over the last three year, this fund has provided a return of 31 percent to its investors.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 08:11 PM IST

HDFC Mutual Fund: In the last five years, its average return is 21 percent.

Mutual funds are a great instrument for wealth generation and savings. However, they are also associated with market risk. But it is advisable to invest a portion of your salary in SIPs. Today, we are talking about an HDFC mutual fund that has given a bumper return to those who have been investing in it since its inception. These people have made over Rs 12 crore by investing Rs 10000 per month.

HDFC Flexi Cap fund has completed 28 years. In the last one year, this fund has given a massive return of 30 percent.

If a person had been paying Rs 10000 as SIP for the last 28 years, he would have generated a massive corpus of Rs 12 crore at an average 20 percent interest.

In the last one year, an SIP of Rs 10000 has provided a return of Rs 1.39 lakh.

Over the last three year, this fund has provided a return of 31 percent to its investors. If a person has been investing Rs 10k, he would have invested a total of Rs 3.60 lakh and would have got a return of total Rs 5.61 lakh.

In the last five years, its average return is 21 percent, whereas over the last 15 years, its average return is 15 percent.

Mutual fund investment is subject to market risks. Invest after due diligence and after expert advice.

