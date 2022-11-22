HDFC, Canara Bank get approval from RBI for trade in rupees with Russia

HDFC Bank and Canara Bank have got approval from India’s Central Bank to open a special ‘Vostro account’ for trade in rupees with Russia.

A crucial component of correspondent banking is the holding of Vostro accounts by one bank on behalf of another, often a foreign bank.

Reuters' requests for a response to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), HDFC Bank, and Canara Bank were not immediately fulfilled.

To encourage exports and ease imports, the RBI unveiled a new system for rupee settlements in foreign trade in July.

In the event that Moscow faces more severe Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, the action was seen as boosting commercial relations with Moscow.

Sunil Barthwal, the Indian trade secretary, announced earlier this month that nine banks have been given permission to open "Vostro" accounts in order to boost rupee trade with Russia.