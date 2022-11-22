Search icon
HDFC, Canara Bank get approval from RBI for trade in rupees with Russia

The Reserve Bank of India has allowed HDFC bank and Canara Bank to open a special account for trade in rupees with Russia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 09:53 AM IST

HDFC Bank and Canara Bank have got approval from India’s Central Bank to open a special ‘Vostro account’ for trade in rupees with Russia. 
 
A crucial component of correspondent banking is the holding of Vostro accounts by one bank on behalf of another, often a foreign bank.
 
Reuters' requests for a response to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), HDFC Bank, and Canara Bank were not immediately fulfilled. (Also Read:  
 
To encourage exports and ease imports, the RBI unveiled a new system for rupee settlements in foreign trade in July.
 
In the event that Moscow faces more severe Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, the action was seen as boosting commercial relations with Moscow.
 
Sunil Barthwal, the Indian trade secretary, announced earlier this month that nine banks have been given permission to open "Vostro" accounts in order to boost rupee trade with Russia.
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had previously given the government permission to open nine special Vostro accounts with two Indian banks in order to enable trade in Indian rupees abroad. The first foreign lenders to gain authorisation came from Sberbank and VTB Bank, the largest and second-largest banks in Russia, respectively after the RBI established the rules for foreign exchange trading in the Rupee in July.
