'Could be due to...': IMD examining data after Delhi records 52.3 degrees Celsius at Mungeshwar

Temperature of 52.3°C in Delhi is very unlikely and senior officials in IMD have been asked to verify the news report, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 29, 2024, 09:58 PM IST

Delhi's Mungeshpur on Wednesday logged a maximum of 52.9 degrees Celsius, the highest ever temperature recorded in the city, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said it is examining sensors and data of the area's weather station for error. The national capital and large swathes of north India have been reeling under heat wave conditions for the past few days, with at least three weather stations in Delhi -- Mungeshpur, Narela and Najafgarh -- recording nearly 50 degrees Celsius even on Tuesday.

Delhi's primary weather station Safdarjung observatory on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius, the highest in 79 years, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. It was 46.7 degrees Celsius on June 17, 1945.

On the temperature at Mungeshpur, the IMD, however, said it is examining sensors and data of the weather station for the area. "The maximum temperature over Delhi-NCR varied from 45.2 degrees Celsius to 49.1 degrees Celsius in different parts of city. Mungeshpur reported 52.9 degrees Celsius as an outlier compared to other stations. It could be due to error in the sensor or the local factor. IMD is examining the data and sensors," the department said in a statement.

In a post on X, Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju said, "It is not official yet. Temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius in Delhi is very unlikely. Our senior officials in IMD have been asked to verify the news report. The official position will be stated soon."

 

 

Other areas of the city also sizzled with maximum temperatures recorded at 49.1 degrees Celsius in Najafgarh, 49 degrees Celsius at Pusa and 48.4 degrees Celsius at Narela, according to the data.

The temperatures soared in the national capital as hot winds blew into the city from Rajasthan, according to officials. In the evening, there was a sudden change in weather, with drizzle in some parts of the city. However, this could increase the humidity level, compounding the unease for people as forecast shows heat wave and hot weather condition not relenting in the coming days.

Delhi's relative humidity oscillated between 43 per cent and 30 per cent during the day, according to the IMD. The city has been witnessing a steady rise in temperatures in the final days of May.

For Thursday, the IMD predicted partly cloudy skies with heatwave conditions in a few places along with the possibility of thunderstorms and dust storms accompanied by very light rain and drizzling with gusty winds at speeds of 25 to 35 kmph.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

