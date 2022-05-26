Gold Price Today May 26: Dip for second day in row, check latest rates in your city

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 26, 2022, 11:22 AM IST

(Image Source: Reuters)

In some good news for consumers, gold price in India saw a dip by Rs 120 today, that is on May 26, 2022. Today, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,170 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 47,870. On Wednesday, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) was Rs 51,290 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costed Rs 46,980.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. On MCX, gold futures were dipped to Rs 50,809 per 10 gram while silver fell 0.11% to Rs 61,467 per kg. In global markets, gold dipped today to hover near the key level of USD 1,850 per ounce.

Citywise gold price today

In Delhi, the gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,250 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,900.

The rate of gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 52,250 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,900.

Price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 52,250 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,900.

Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,250 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,900.

Gold price has increased by Rs 160 in the last 24 hours for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams).