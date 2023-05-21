Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

EPFO: How to receive EPF money after member’s death? Check step-by-step guide

If the subscriber passes away, the nominee may withdraw the accrued funds, and if there is no nominee, a member of the subscriber's immediate family may do so.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 21, 2023, 06:49 AM IST

EPFO: How to receive EPF money after member’s death? Check step-by-step guide
Representational Image

The Employee Provident Fund, sometimes known as EPF, is a well-known savings programme run by the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which is under the control of the Indian government.

In accordance with this plan, the employee and employer each contribute 12% of the employee's base pay and dearness allowance to the EPF. EPF deposits currently earn an annual interest rate of 8.1%.

The scheme also aids the families of EPF members in the terrible event of a passing. In certain situations, the nominee or, in the absence of a nominee, an immediate family member or a legal heir, may withdraw the accrued funds. The minor's guardian might claim the money in the case of a minor family member. 

Here’s how a family member/nominee can withdraw EPF money after a member’s death:

  1. Provide the relevant information such as date of birth, guardian’s certificate, blank check, etc about the member and claimant on EPF form 20. 
  2. After submission, the claimant will receive SMS notifications at various stages of their claim form approval. 
  3. Following the process, the claimant will get the money. 
  4. Payment is made by electronically crediting the claimant's specified bank account.

The employer that the member most recently worked for must submit the application on their behalf. All sections of the claim form, which can be downloaded from the Epfindia website, must be signed by both the claimant and the employer.

(Also Read: RBI announces withdrawal of 2000 rupee note: What to do if you are denied exchange of notes by banks?)

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander scorches the internet with hot photoshoot in low-cut black monokini
Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates with team Citadel India, Varun Dhawan, Raj and DK; shares photo dump of week
Sonam Bajwa shows off her well-toned physique in sizzling pictures on Instagram, fans say 'thank you for existing'
IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-Chandigarh-Manali travel time to reduce by 4 hours via this new highway, launch date revealed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.