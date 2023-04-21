EPFO: How to check PF balance without internet, here are 4 ways to do it

Representational Image

PF account balance: One of India's greatest social security programmes for workers in diverse industries is the government's provident fund programme. In India, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is in charge of managing employee PF.

A working professional's financial life would not be complete without a provident fund account. The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a savings option that can be used now or in the future, depending on your needs. The EPFO released the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2022–2023 last month. For EPF deposits, the retirement fund authority set an interest rate of 8.15 per cent.

Here are 4 ways to check your PF balance without the Internet:

1. SMS: UAN-activated users can find out about their most recent PF contribution and their available balance with EPFO by sending an SMS to 7738299899 from a registered mobile phone.

2. Missed call: A missed call from a member's registered mobile number to 9966044425 will allow them to see their EPFO account information if they have registered on the UAN website.

3. EPFO portal: You can verify your statement by logging in to the EPFO site at epfindia.gov.in with your UAN number and password on the Member e-Sewa site.

4. UMANG App: You can use the EPFO app on the Umang platform to check your balance.