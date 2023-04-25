E-Shram Portal upgraded to provide greater benefits for unorganized sector workers, check details

E-Shram Portal: The E-Shram Portal for unorganized workers has been given a revamp by the Central Government, with new features and facilities added to enhance its utility. The Union Minister for Labour, Bhupendra Yadav, launched the new facilities on Monday, including the ability for registered workers to connect with employment opportunities, skills, apprenticeships, pension schemes, digital skills, and state-specific schemes. The portal now also includes a facility to register family details of migrant workers, which will enable access to child education and women-centric schemes. Additionally, a new feature has been added to share registration data of construction workers with the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board to ensure they receive access to relevant schemes.

Minister Yadav also launched the Data Sharing Portal (DSP) to share e-labour data with State/UT Governments. The Ministry is using data mapping to identify workers who have not yet received the benefits of social welfare/security schemes and share the data with the States/UTs. This enables the States/UTs to prioritize providing benefits to these workers.

Launched the more user-friendly version of e-Shram for the ease of our Shram Jeevis. The new version will also have a Data Sharing Portal and a Data Analytics Portal.



The development will further PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s vision of welfare of our nation-builders. pic.twitter.com/bYy91LNPK4 April 24, 2023

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has been continuously working for the welfare of workers in the country, and as part of these efforts, launched the e-Labour Portal in August 2021 to create a national database of unorganized workers. As of April 21, 2023, over 28.87 crore unorganized workers have registered on the portal.

The government's expansion of facilities on the e-Shram Portal will greatly benefit unorganized sector workers and their families. The ability to connect with employment opportunities and access various schemes will improve the workers' quality of life and promote their overall welfare. The inclusion of family details for migrant workers is a commendable move, ensuring that their families also have access to benefits. The launch of the Data Sharing Portal and sharing of data with the States/UTs will make it easier to identify workers who have not yet received benefits and prioritize their access to schemes.

