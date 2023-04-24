PNB alert: Customers warned against clicking on fraudulent links to prevent account depletion

Punjab National Bank, the second largest public sector bank in India, has issued a warning to its millions of customers regarding fake messages being circulated by cybercriminals. These fraudulent messages, sent under the guise of celebrating the bank's 130th anniversary, aim to steal customers' money by misusing the bank's identity. In response, PNB has urged customers to be cautious and avoid clicking on any links or sharing personal information without proper verification.

PNB has also taken to Twitter to alert its customers, stating that it has not released any offers related to its 130th anniversary and advising customers to avoid clicking on any links related to such offers. Additionally, PNB has provided some useful cybersecurity tips to protect against such fraudulent messages. It advises customers not to click on any messages sent under the name of the bank without proper scrutiny and to cross-check any messages circulated on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp. Moreover, customers are warned not to share personal information such as name, Aadhaar number, PAN number, and banking details like account number, credit/debit card, OTP by clicking on any link or responding to any such message.

PNB has also pointed out that cybercriminals are using different tactics to defraud customers, with the most common being messages related to KYC and PAN updates. These messages falsely claim that completing the KYC or PAN update process is essential to prevent the account from becoming inactive. In these messages, customers are directed to click on a link to complete the process and then asked to provide personal information. Within a few minutes, these fraudsters can withdraw large sums of money from the customers' accounts. PNB has urged its customers to be vigilant and to complete the KYC process by visiting the branch.

