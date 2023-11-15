Chhath Puja 2023: Bank, school holidays announced in several states; check full list here

Chhath Puja will be celebrated from November 17 to 20th this year. Several schools and banks have announced holidays in this festive season.

The holiday season is upon us and a number of educational institutions announce holidays to mark the festive season. From Ganesh Chaturthi to Diwali, Chhath Puja, Christmas, New Year and more are observed in the span of 3 months which calls for huge celebrations. Chhath Puja is right around the corner. It is a 4-day festival which is dedicated to worshipping Surya Dev or Sun God.

The Indian subcontinent is the historical birthplace of the Hindu festival of Chhath Puja. Particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal, it is observed with tremendous zeal.

The Chhath Puja will be celebrated from November 17 to 20th this year. The main puja happens in the last 2 days, which is November 19 and 20. In view of the festival, several schools and banks have announced holidays in different states such as Bihar, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

Chhath Puja 2023: School Holiday

Since Chhath Puja is not included in the list of Gazetted holidays, most schools choose to impose restrictions on their own vacations. However, the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Delhi have announced the closure of schools on this occasion.

Chhath Puja 2023: Bank Holiday

On the occasion of Chhath Puja, both public and private sector banks will be closed on November 19 and 20th in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.