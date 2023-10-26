Bank holidays in November 2023: Bank to remain closed for 15 days, check full list

Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Bank holidays in November 2023: Bank to remain closed for 15 days, check full list

November 2023 brings numerous bank holidays, extending the festive season; see the complete list.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 02:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

November 2023 Bank Holidays: As we approach the end of October and prepare for the festive season, it's essential to be aware of the upcoming bank holidays in November. The Reserve Bank of India proactively releases this list to ensure customers can plan their financial activities accordingly.

In November, there will be a total of 15 bank holidays, including festivities like Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Chhath Puja, and the usual weekends. It's crucial to take note of these holidays to avoid any inconvenience while dealing with your banking needs.

Here's the list of bank holidays in November 2023:

November 1, 2023 - Banks will be closed in Bengaluru, Imphal, and Shimla due to Kannada Rajyotsava/Kut/Karva Chauth.

November 5, 2023 - Sunday (Weekly Off)

November 10, 2023 - Banks will remain closed in Shillong due to Govardhan Puja/Lakshmi Puja/Deepawali/Diwali.

November 11, 2023 - Second Saturday (Weekly Off)

November 12, 2023 - Sunday (Weekly Off)

November 13, 2023 - Due to Govardhan Puja/Lakshmi Puja/Deepawali/Diwali, banks will be closed in Agartala, Dehradun, Gangtok, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

November 14, 2023 - There will be a holiday in banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Mumbai, and Nagpur due to Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvat New Year/Lakshmi Puja.

November 15, 2023 - Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla due to Bhai Dooj/Chitragupta Jayanti/Lakshmi Puja/Ningal Chakkuba/Bhratri Dwitiya.

November 19, 2023 - Sunday (Weekly Off)

November 20, 2023 - Banks will be closed in Patna and Ranchi due to Chhath.

November 23, 2023 - Banks will be closed in Dehradun and Shillong due to Seng Kut Snem/Igas Bagwal.

November 25, 2023 - Fourth Saturday (Weekly Off)

November 26, 2023 - Sunday (Weekly Off)

November 27, 2023 - Banks will remain closed throughout the country except in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Kochi, Panaji, Patna, Trivandrum, and Shillong due to Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartik Purnima.

November 30, 2023 - Banks will be closed in Bengaluru due to Kanakadas Jayanti.

During these holidays, if you need to carry out banking transactions, consider using online services like net banking, mobile banking, or UPI. For cash withdrawals, ATMs will still be available for your convenience.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

KGF, Kantara makers share captivating trailer of Project Tiger, documentary on India’s ‘incredible conservation journey'

Meet first Indian actress to deliver Rs 2000 crore film, not Madhuri, Alia, Deepika, Anushka Shetty, Priyanka,Nayanthara

CSK skipper MS Dhoni drops big hint on IPL future, says...

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma shows off her killer dance moves to Neha Kakkar's Gaadi Kaali song, video goes viral

Kangana Ranaut says she’ll marry within the next 5 years, reveals if it'll be arranged or love marriage: ‘I want to …'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE