Bank holidays in November 2023: Bank to remain closed for 15 days, check full list

November 2023 brings numerous bank holidays, extending the festive season; see the complete list.

November 2023 Bank Holidays: As we approach the end of October and prepare for the festive season, it's essential to be aware of the upcoming bank holidays in November. The Reserve Bank of India proactively releases this list to ensure customers can plan their financial activities accordingly.

In November, there will be a total of 15 bank holidays, including festivities like Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Chhath Puja, and the usual weekends. It's crucial to take note of these holidays to avoid any inconvenience while dealing with your banking needs.

Here's the list of bank holidays in November 2023:

November 1, 2023 - Banks will be closed in Bengaluru, Imphal, and Shimla due to Kannada Rajyotsava/Kut/Karva Chauth.

November 5, 2023 - Sunday (Weekly Off)

November 10, 2023 - Banks will remain closed in Shillong due to Govardhan Puja/Lakshmi Puja/Deepawali/Diwali.

November 11, 2023 - Second Saturday (Weekly Off)

November 12, 2023 - Sunday (Weekly Off)

November 13, 2023 - Due to Govardhan Puja/Lakshmi Puja/Deepawali/Diwali, banks will be closed in Agartala, Dehradun, Gangtok, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

November 14, 2023 - There will be a holiday in banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Mumbai, and Nagpur due to Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvat New Year/Lakshmi Puja.

November 15, 2023 - Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla due to Bhai Dooj/Chitragupta Jayanti/Lakshmi Puja/Ningal Chakkuba/Bhratri Dwitiya.

November 19, 2023 - Sunday (Weekly Off)

November 20, 2023 - Banks will be closed in Patna and Ranchi due to Chhath.

November 23, 2023 - Banks will be closed in Dehradun and Shillong due to Seng Kut Snem/Igas Bagwal.

November 25, 2023 - Fourth Saturday (Weekly Off)

November 26, 2023 - Sunday (Weekly Off)

November 27, 2023 - Banks will remain closed throughout the country except in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Kochi, Panaji, Patna, Trivandrum, and Shillong due to Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartik Purnima.

November 30, 2023 - Banks will be closed in Bengaluru due to Kanakadas Jayanti.

During these holidays, if you need to carry out banking transactions, consider using online services like net banking, mobile banking, or UPI. For cash withdrawals, ATMs will still be available for your convenience.