Get Aadhaar card for new born child: Check steps to apply

Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 06:25 AM IST

File photo

With the introduction of the Baal Aadhaar card for kids, every Indian citizen, regardless of age, can get a 12-digit identification number.

Biometric information like fingerprints and iris scans are not included in a child's Aadhaar data as they do not develop for children under the age of five. However, biometrics must be updated once the child reaches the age of five.

Many schools ask for the Aadhaar number of kids during admission procedures. So, if you haven't already done so, you should apply for your child's Aadhaar.

AadhaarForMyChild



Everyone can enroll for Aadhaar - even a new born child. All you need is the child's birth certificate and Aadhaar of one of the parents. Book appointment from: https://t.co/QFcNEqehlP pic.twitter.com/fbweQHpyUj — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) March 2, 2022

Documents Required

1. Child's birth certificate

2. Aadhaar of one of the parents

How to register online for kids' Aadhaar

Step 1: Visit UIDAI's official website -- https://uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the Aadhar Card registration page and click on it.

Step 3: Fill in all of the required information, such as the child's name, parent's phone number, and e-mail address.

Step 4: Fill in all of the demographic information.

Step 5: Click on the Fix Appointment tab to continue. Set a date for registering for an Aadhar card.

Step 6: The applicant can proceed with the enrolling process by selecting the nearest enrollment centre.

Step 7: Visit the nearest Aadhaar Card Enrollment Center.

Step 8: Submit the form along with a birth certificate and aadhaar card of the parent.

Step 9: The parent's Aadhaar card information and mobile number must be provided.

Step 10: Following the verification process, the child's photograph will be taken.

Step 11: If the child is five years old or older, a photograph and biometric data such as an iris scan and fingerprints will be taken.

Save the acknowledgment slip that was given to you at the centre for future reference.

