What is Masked Aadhaar and how can it prevent misuse?

A masked Aadhaar can be shared without revealing the user’s important personal information, including the 12-digit number.

Aadhaar number, which is issued by the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India), is a must document to have in India for availing of government subsidies and benefits of various government-run welfare schemes.

However, some people have become a victim of online fraud in the name of online KYC. That’s why, to make Aadhaar more secure, the UIDAI gives you the option of a ‘masked Aadhaar ID’.

Find out how you may prevent misuse with masked Aadhaar and steps to download it.