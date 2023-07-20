Avoid income tax return filing mistakes! Learn how to file revised ITR hassle-free before deadline

Correct income tax filing errors with the revised ITR, deadline approaching!

When it comes to filing your income tax return, there are several potential pitfalls that you should be aware of. One of the most common mistakes people make is not disclosing all of their income, and they may also forget to claim certain deductions they are eligible for. But don't worry, the Income Tax Department has a solution for this – you can file a revised return to correct any errors you've made.

The process is straightforward. If you realize you made a mistake in your original tax return, the Income Tax Department will notify you and give you a fixed time window within which you can submit a revised return. The best part is that you won't be charged any additional fees for this correction.

So, when do you need to file a revised return? Here are some situations where it's necessary:

1. Correcting mistakes: If you spot any errors in your original income tax return, a revised return can help you set things right.

2. Additional income: If you forgot to include some of your income in the original return, you can report it in the revised one.

3. Missed deductions: If you initially missed claiming certain deductions or exemptions you're eligible for, the revised return allows you to include them.

4. Updated information: If you have a revised Form 16 or TDS certificate that shows changes in your income or deductions, you can use it to update your return.

5. Changes in tax deposits: In case you made changes to your tax deposits, a revised return is required to reflect these updates.

6. Responding to notice: If the Income Tax Department sends you a notice regarding discrepancies in your original return, filing a revised return is necessary.

Now, let's take a look at the deadlines. The regular due date for filing your original income tax return is July 31st, 2023. However, if you need to file a revised return, you have some leeway. Taxpayers covered under section 139(5) can file a revised return anytime before three months from the end of the relevant assessment year or before the completion of the assessment, whichever comes earlier. This means you have until December 31st, 2023, to submit your revised return for the financial year 2022-23.

Remember, it's essential to correct any mistakes in your income tax return promptly. If you miss the deadline, you might face penalties. So, if you haven't filed your return yet and need to make corrections, make sure to do it before the deadline to stay on the right side of the tax laws.

