HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Amazon introduces convenient way to exchange Rs. 2,000 notes before deadline, here's how

On May 19, the RBI withdrew all Rs. 2,000 notes under its Clean Note Policy.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

In response to the Reserve Bank of India's decision to withdraw Rs. 2,000 currency notes, Amazon has stepped up with a solution. The e-commerce giant now lets customers exchange their Rs. 2,000 notes while making cash-on-delivery orders. This move aims to aid individuals facing challenges with note exchange or depositing them in banks.

Here's a simple guide to exchange your Rs. 2,000 note using Amazon Pay wallet:

1. Complete video KYC on the Amazon app.

2. Place a cash on delivery order.

3. Hand over the cash to the delivery agent.

4. The agent will instantly update the remaining balance on your Amazon Pay wallet.

With a monthly maximum deposit limit of Rs. 50,000, including Rs. 2,000 notes, customers can easily exchange their high-denomination notes hassle-free. However, this service is exclusively available for KYC-verified customers. Therefore, it's essential to complete the KYC process before initiating the exchange.

The updated amount in your Amazon Pay wallet can be used for various purposes, such as online shopping, QR-based payments, recharges, transferring money to friends and family, and making digital payments on platforms like Swiggy and Zomato. Amazon's initiative offers a convenient way to adapt to the changing currency landscape.

