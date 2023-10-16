Aadhaar card update: How to change photo and address on your ID; check easy steps here

It is to be noted that demographic information like name, address, date of birth/age, gender, mobile number and email address can be updated online.

Aadhaar update: Have you recently changed your address or moved to a new city? Then you might to update your new address on your Aadhaar Card. One can do so for free till 14 December 2023. It is to be noted that demographic information like name, address, date of birth/age, gender, mobile number and email address can be updated online.

However, one has to visit an Aadhaar enrollment centres to update his/her biometric information such as retinal scans, fingerprints and photographs. No documents need to be submitted to change the photo on the Aadhaar Card.

How to change the address on Aadhaar Card online:

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI portal uidai.gov.in and log in to your account.

Step 2: Click on the "My Aadhaar" tab and select "Update Your Aadhaar" from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Click on "Proceed to Update Aadhaar."

Step 4: Enter your Aadhaar number and the Captcha verification code, then click "Send OTP."

Step 5: Enter the OTP you received and click "Login."

Step 6: Choose the demographic details you want to update

Step 7: After making the necessary changes, click "Submit."

Step 8: Upload the required documents and click "Submit Update Request."

Step 9: You will receive an Update Request Number (URN) via SMS on your registered mobile number. Keep this URN for tracking.

You can check the status of your update request by visiting myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ and click on "Check Enrolment & Update Status." Enter your URN number and captcha to view the status of your update request.

Documents for address change:

Ration card, voter identity card, Passport, electricity/water/gas bill (last 3 months), bank / post office passbook, rent/ lease/ leave and license agreement, and government-issued identity card/ certificate can serve as proof of address.

How to update photo on Aadhaar Card:

Step 1: Visit the nearest Aadhaar Permanent Enrolment Centre.

Step 2: Collect the Aadhaar enrolment form or download it by visiting the UIDAI website.

Step 3: Fill in the relevant details on the form.

Step 4: Provide the form and give the biometric details.

Step 5: A photograph of you will be taken by the executive.

Step 6: The biometric details will need to be provided for approval.

Step 7: A fee of Rs.100 will need to be paid to update the biometrics details on Aadhaar.

Step 8: An acknowledgement slip will be provided to you with an Update Request Number (URN) mentioned on it.

Step 9: You can check the status of your request by using the URN.