Headlines

Will Smith breaks silence on Jada Pinkett Smith’s revelations in memoir: ‘A sort of emotional blindness…’

Aadhaar card update: How to change photo and address on your ID; check easy steps here

SA vs NED, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs Netherlands Match 15

'As a cricket loving nation...': PM Modi on inclusion of cricket in LA Olympics

SA vs NED ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Dharamshala.

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aadhaar card update: How to change photo and address on your ID; check easy steps here

SA vs NED, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs Netherlands Match 15

SA vs NED ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Dharamshala.

Meet mystery girl who became internet sensation

7 Tips that help you to stay calm in difficult situations

10 foods are a blessing for heart health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan create history, beat England by 69 runs; their 1st ODI Win vs England

Israel Hamas War: Israel readies ground operation, focusing on Hamas infrastructure | war in Israel

Fukrey 3's Richa, Varun, Pulkit, Manjot Reveal Their Most Middle-Class Habits | Fukrey 3 Interview

Made in just Rs 6 crore, this Salman Khan film earned over Rs 100 crore, Aditya Chopra saved it from being a disaster

Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj makers announce ticket rates at Rs 112 across nation, here’s how to watch

Bigg Boss 17: Meet Rinku Dhawan, TV actress, single mother, who married her on-screen brother, got divorced due to...

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Aadhaar card update: How to change photo and address on your ID; check easy steps here

It is to be noted that demographic information like name, address, date of birth/age, gender, mobile number and email address can be updated online.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 10:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aadhaar update: Have you recently changed your address or moved to a new city? Then you might to update your new address on your Aadhaar Card. One can do so for free till 14 December 2023. It is to be noted that demographic information like name, address, date of birth/age, gender, mobile number and email address can be updated online.

However, one has to visit an Aadhaar enrollment centres to update his/her biometric information such as retinal scans, fingerprints and photographs. No documents need to be submitted to change the photo on the Aadhaar Card.

How to change the address on Aadhaar Card online:

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI portal uidai.gov.in and log in to your account. 

Step 2: Click on the "My Aadhaar" tab and select "Update Your Aadhaar" from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Click on "Proceed to Update Aadhaar."

Step 4: Enter your Aadhaar number and the Captcha verification code, then click "Send OTP."

Step 5: Enter the OTP you received and click "Login."

Step 6: Choose the demographic details you want to update

Step 7:  After making the necessary changes, click "Submit."

Step 8: Upload the required documents and click "Submit Update Request."

Step 9: You will receive an Update Request Number (URN) via SMS on your registered mobile number. Keep this URN for tracking.

You can check the status of your update request by visiting myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ and click on "Check Enrolment & Update Status." Enter your URN number and captcha to view the status of your update request.

Documents for address change:

Ration card, voter identity card, Passport, electricity/water/gas bill (last 3 months), bank / post office passbook, rent/ lease/ leave and license agreement, and government-issued identity card/ certificate can serve as proof of address.

READ | Meet woman works in Rs 2,475 crore company, daughter of Indian businessman who owns multiple brands 

How to update photo on Aadhaar Card:

Step 1: Visit the nearest Aadhaar Permanent Enrolment Centre. 

Step 2: Collect the Aadhaar enrolment form or download it by visiting the UIDAI website.

Step 3: Fill in the relevant details on the form.

Step 4: Provide the form and give the biometric details.

Step 5: A photograph of you will be taken by the executive.

Step 6: The biometric details will need to be provided for approval.

Step 7: A fee of Rs.100 will need to be paid to update the biometrics details on Aadhaar.

Step 8: An acknowledgement slip will be provided to you with an Update Request Number (URN) mentioned on it. 

Step 9: You can check the status of your request by using the URN.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Microsoft launches AI bug bounty program, offering rewards up to Rs 12.5 lakh for finding bugs

Delhi NCR news: Five students of Class 11 booked for assaulting, molesting classmate in Noida school

Delhi-NCR news: Runway, ATC, road connecting Noida Airport to Delhi-Mumbai expressway to be ready soon; check updates

Meet IAS officer, DU graduate who cleared UPSC in third attempt; secured AIR...

NEET success story: This farmer’s daughter got married at 8, battled poverty; cracked medical exam with AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE