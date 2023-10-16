Headlines

Business

Meet woman works in Rs 2,475 crore company, daughter of Indian businessman who own multiple brands

She joined the company as a management trainee in 2010 and rose through the ranks to Executive Director.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 04:38 PM IST

There are several businessmen in India who are running their businesses with the help of their children. They built their company from the ground and turned it into a million-dollar company. Now, they are their children carrying forward their legacies. In this article, we will tell you about one such person who is helping her father to run his Rs 2,475 crore company. Her name is Akshali Shah. She is the daughter of Devendra Shah, who owns Parag Milk Foods. 

Akshali is the Executive Director of the company that manufactures, markets and sells milk and milk products. Akshali joined the company as a management trainee in 2010. She rose through the ranks to first become the Vice President of Sales and Marketing and then her current role.

She is skilled in brand management, strategic planning, and business development, among other things. The 33-year-old holds an MBA in Family Business Management from S.P Jain University. Her father began the company as a small dairy unit in Manchar, near Pune in 1992. The company's brands include Gowardhan, Go, Pride of Cows and Topp Up. Parag Milk Foods has now a Market capitalisation of Rs 2,475 crore as of October 16.

Akshali has been instrumental for growth of the high value product business like launch of Farm to Home business-Pride of Cows, Sports Nutrition brand-Avvatar (whey protein), and growth of beverages business. She has hands-on experience in sales, marketing, finance and in various other gamuts including identifying, building and implementing business strategies.

