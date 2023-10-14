Meet son-in-law of Indian businessman with Rs 62,560 crore net worth, he leads hospitality company as...

He is an alumnus of the London Business School, but completed his schooling at the Doon School in India.

Sharan Pasricha is an Indian-born entrepreneur based in London. He runs the lifestyle hospitality company Ennismore. The 42-year-old is the son-in-law of Indian billionaire businessman Sunil Mittal, owner of Bharti Airtel. As per Forbes. Mittal has a real-time worth of Rs 62,360 crore as of October 14.

Sharan is married to his daughter Eiesha Bharti. He is passionate about building brands and founded Ennismore in 2011. He is an alumnus of the London Business School. He completed his schooling at the Doon School in India. He then completed an Accounting and Finance degree from Regent's College, London.

He was awarded Graduate of the Last Decade by his alma mater, London Business School in 2018. Sharan was awarded an MBE in The Queen's 2022 Birthday Honours. Pasricha initially ran a media startup. He then returned to India to run a leather goods factory. He eventually got into the hotel business.

Pasricha lives in London with his wife, Eiesha Bharti Pasricha. The duo have two children. In 2021, Sharan & Accor entered a joint venture, making Ennismore the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company. Sharan was included in Conde Nast Traveller's '50 People Changing The Way We Travel'. Pasricha acquired the first Hoxton in Shoreditch, an east London neighbourhood known for street art.

