Meet son-in-law of Indian businessman with Rs 62,560 crore net worth, he leads hospitality company as...

Headlines

Meet Miss India winner, Sini Shetty, who belongs to family of freedom fighters, to represent India in Miss World 2023

WC 2023: Big blow for Sri Lanka, this star player ruled out of World Cup due to thigh injury; check details

'We are all ready': PM Netanyahu amid Israel-Hamas war, visits troops near Gaza

ISRO to fly first test of Ganganyaan's crew module escape system on October 21

'Aap ka advice...': Sachin Tendulkar playfully taunts Shoaib Akhtar as India defeat Pakistan in World Cup clash

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Miss India winner, Sini Shetty, who belongs to family of freedom fighters, to represent India in Miss World 2023

WC 2023: Big blow for Sri Lanka, this star player ruled out of World Cup due to thigh injury; check details

ISRO to fly first test of Ganganyaan's crew module escape system on October 21

8 fruits, vegetables for quick recovery from dengue

Eat these foods to get glowing skin This Navratri

9 Bigg Boss couples who parted ways after the show

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Meet Miss India winner, Sini Shetty, who belongs to family of freedom fighters, to represent India in Miss World 2023

Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol celebrate India's iconic victory against Pakistan at World Cup 2023

Hrithik Roshan cheers for girlfriend Saba Azad after she gets brutally trolled for ‘weird’ dance during ramp walk

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet son-in-law of Indian businessman with Rs 62,560 crore net worth, he leads hospitality company as...

He is an alumnus of the London Business School, but completed his schooling at the Doon School in India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sharan Pasricha is an Indian-born entrepreneur based in London. He runs the lifestyle hospitality company Ennismore. The 42-year-old is the son-in-law of Indian billionaire businessman Sunil Mittal, owner of Bharti Airtel. As per Forbes. Mittal has a real-time worth of Rs 62,360 crore as of October 14.

Sharan is married to his daughter Eiesha Bharti. He is passionate about building brands and founded Ennismore in 2011. He is an alumnus of the London Business School. He completed his schooling at the Doon School in India. He then completed an Accounting and Finance degree from Regent's College, London. 

He was awarded Graduate of the Last Decade by his alma mater, London Business School in 2018. Sharan was awarded an MBE in The Queen's 2022 Birthday Honours. Pasricha initially ran a media startup. He then returned to India to run a leather goods factory. He eventually got into the hotel business.

Pasricha lives in London with his wife, Eiesha Bharti Pasricha. The duo have two children. In 2021, Sharan & Accor entered a joint venture, making Ennismore the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company. Sharan was included in Conde Nast Traveller's '50 People Changing The Way We Travel'. Pasricha acquired the first Hoxton in Shoreditch, an east London neighbourhood known for street art.

READ | Meet daughter-in-law of Indian businessman with Rs 62,360 crore net worth, investor-turned-founder; her business is... 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India's richest woman in retail sector who leads billion-dollar company, her net worth is...

IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli wears wrong jersey during India vs Pakistan clash, forcing him to leave field for kit change

Navratri 2023 fasting: Diabetic? Tips to keep your blood sugar levels under control

Watch: Virat Kohli mocks Mohammad Rizwan with 'imaginary watch' during Ind vs Pak WC match, video goes viral

Arjit Singh’s wild, 'Ganguly-style' celebration on Babar Azam’s wicket in Ind vs Pak World Cup match has fans in splits

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE