7th Pay Commission latest update: DA hike likely in June, salary increase up to Rs 40,000

7th Pay Commission latest news: In good news for government employees, reports suggest that Dearness Allowance (DA) instalment will be handed out by the Maharashtra government soon. The state government had announced DA hike under 7th Pay Commission. Maharashtra government employees are entitled to DA at a rate of 31 percent. However, this amount is expected to be increased to 34 percent by the government in the next hike, as per a report by DNA sister news outlet Zee Business.

Many states followed the lead of the Centre in hiking the DA rates for their employees. The central government employees are entitled to DA at 34 percent currently, with reports suggesting a hike by up to 4 percent likely by July.

Latest reports suggest that the Maharashtra government had increased the DA through instalment and has announced payment of five instalments in the name of arrears. Two instalments have already been handed out till now. The third instalment is awaited, which is expected to bring relief to 17 lakh state government employees.

Impact of DA hike on salaries

7th Pay Commission was introduced for state employees in 2019. It was also implemented for Zilla Parishad and Municipal Corporation workforce. It was decided that state government employees will be paid dues via five instalments in five years, starting from 2019-20. Out of this, two instalments have been received and the next three instalments are expected this year itself beginning with the third one in June.

State government employees in Maharashtra can expect substantial increase in their pay outs. For Group A category employees, the increase will be between Rs 30-40,000 while Group B employees will get a Rs 20-30,000 hike, it was reported. The hike for Group C category will reportedly be around Rs 10-15,000 while the ones below it will see a hike are Rs 8-10,000.

