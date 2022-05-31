PM Kisan 11th installment: Have not received Rs 2,000? Here’s how to raise complaint

File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday released the 11th installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme by transferring an amount of around Rs 21,000 crore to 10 crore farmers.

Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Moreover, if you are eligible for the scheme and haven’t received the 11th instalment, then you can raise a complaint on the government helpline numbers.

You can call on PM Kisan Helpdesk number - 011-24300606. You can also call on PM Kisan's toll free number - 18001155266.

Apart from this, you also have the option of email. You can know the reason for the non-receipt of money for the 11th installment of PM Kisan Yojana by mailing at pmkisan-ict@gov.in.

Besides, one of the major reasons for not receiving the amount could be e-KYC. The government had made it mandatory for all PM Kisan Yojana beneficiaries to do e-KYC before 31 May.

