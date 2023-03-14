7th Pay Commission: Good news for govt employees tomorrow? Know expected salary after DA hike

7th pay commission latest update (File photo)

7th Pay Commission latest update: it is expected that there will be good news for central government employees soon as a cabinet meeting is expected to be conducted tomorrow to decide the fate of the 7th Pay commission and dearness allowance (DA) hike.

It is expected that the big news regarding the DA hike for central government employees will be announced tomorrow, after a special cabinet meeting expected to take place on March 15, and the Modi government is expected to announce the same tomorrow.

According to media reports and sources, the Dearness Allowance hike for central government employees is expected to be at 3 percent this year and is likely to be announced on March 15. After this, the DA of central employees will increase from 38 to 41 percent. However, it has not been announced by the government yet.

It must be noted that if the DA hike under the 7th pay commission is announced on March 15, then the central government employees can receive their hiked salary from March 31, 2023. Apart from this, the arrears for the months of January and February will also be added to the final amount.

If the DA hike is set at 3 percent, then as per the DA calculations, the salary of the central government employees will be hiked by around Rs 10,800. This amount is taken into mind after considering the basic pay of Rs 18,000 and the basic salary of Rs 56,900.

The news regarding the DA hike of government employees under the 7th pay commission is expected to be announced by tomorrow, in the annual meeting of the Modi cabinet. Till now, the government has not issued any formal notice regarding the salary hike of the employees.

