Mumbai schools welcome move, urge stricter action on illegal vans

School bus drivers, parents, and school authorities have welcomed the Mumbai Traffic Police's (MTP) initiative in collaboration with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to ensure safety of school children urging more vigilance against school buses and vans that break rules and jeopardise the safety of students.

It is notable that the Maharashtra government issued the 'School Bus Policy' in July 2008, which includes the setting up of a transport committee in every school to look into matters pertaining to the safe transportation of its students, identification of bus stops, fitness of vehicles and the requirement of an annual common standard agreement between the school and the bus contractor.

School bus owners point out that it is the unregulated vans that are the actual wrongdoers.

"We follow all the guidelines listed under the government's policy, and we can ensure 70 per cent safety of the students. It is the private vans that carry students like cattle and parents are still choosing them over school buses," said Mr Anil Gurge, Head, School Bus Association, under which 8,000 buses function all across the city.

The Parent Teachers Association (PTA) filed a PIL in 2016 which included certain directives to the RTO, and requested for a ban of the private vehicles as a mode of transport for the students. However, no action has been taken since then, complains Arundhati Chavan, Head, PTA.

"We are ready to support all the initiatives taken for the safety of our children. But these guidelines are seldom implemented after they are officially issued," added Chavan.

Meanwhile, school Principals are insisting that the buck of child safety shouldn't alone stop at them.

"Schools are held responsible if any mishap takes place, to ensure complete safety of the children. If such laws are to be implemented, every vehicle (private as well as school buses), should be inspected by the RTO," Prashant Redij, Secretary, Principals' Association.

Seizures of the school buses will be done as a part of the action which will be initiated once schools open. All the school buses and vans should have proper permits and must follow all the safety laws, failing which; strict actions will be taken against them.