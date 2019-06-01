Headlines

Food and Drugs Administration to collaborate with schools

The project will target about 2,000 schools that serve food through canteens and caterers.

Latest News

Shruti Gupta

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 06:25 AM IST

In order to spread awareness and curb the rising in number of cases of obesity, hypertension and other diseases among younger generation, Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) department of Maharashtra state has initiated a project, Eating Right.

The project, to be launched on June 7, that also marks the Food Safety Day, aims to reduce the intake of high fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) products which are easily available and are known to cause health complications.

FDA will also collaborate with schools and colleges to encourage physical activity in children. The project will target about 2,000 schools that serve food through canteens and caterers.

In order to implement this, FDA has come up with a two-part plan. The first part will include the formation of health team in all the schools and colleges comprising of principal, teachers, guardian, nutritionist and students who will determine the food menu according to the guidelines set-up by the FDA. They have also decided to restrict the presence of any HFSS products within 50 metres of the institute premises. They also plan to promote home-made food and physical activity in students. Awareness workshops will be organised for students and authorities.

The second part will deal with cleanliness. The department plans to ensure that the food served is hygienic. "Children aren't the best judge of what to eat, so it is the responsibility of teachers, parents and principal to ensure that children have a balanced diet. We are concerned about providing healthy food to children," said Pallavi Darade, food safety commissioner.

Arundhati Chavan, president of Parent Teacher Association said that it is important make people aware as many schools are not vigilant about what the students are eating. "With presence of eateries nearby, some parents are reluctant to prepare tiffin. This further encourages other children to eat outside," she added.

