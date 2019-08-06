Congress-NCP may join hands with minority & backward sections ahead of Maharashtra polls

After the Congress and the NCP decimation in the Lok Sabha polls, both parties have decided to do the social engineering by taking the backward and minority sections on board for the upcoming Maharashtra state assembly polls.

According to the sources, the Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat had meeting with the divided fractions of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi recently, led by Marathi author Laxman Mane and Justice (retired) BG Kolse Patil. While the NCP Sharad Pawar had meeting with the Bharat Mukti Morcha and The Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) leader Vaman Mishram in Pune where they discussed range of issues.

"Due to the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, we lost 10 Lok Sabha seats otherwise our rally would have been 15 seats against the six in the preceding Lok Sabha polls. VBA ate our base vote that damaged the both parties prospect. We do not want to repeat the same mistake again. Therefore, our leadership decided to mobilise the smaller but the important sections of the society for the upcoming state polls," said Nawab Malik, NCP spokesperson and president of NCP Mumbai unit.

Laxman Mane, who earlier was with Dr Prakash Ambedkar led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi recently parted away over some issue. Mane told DNA that Dr Prakash Ambedkar demands of 288 seats are not acceptable to any political front. "It shows that Ambedkar is more interested to damage the Congress and the NCP than the support the secular parties. He wants to help the BJP and Shiv Sena on the pretest of more demands of seats from the Congress and the NCP. He knew that they will not agree with this abnormal demand so there will not any alliance between them. This is all pre-planned," Mane added.

He said that he had also demanded 70 seats from both the parties. "We have made the umbrella of left parties that includes Peasant and Workers Party, Communist Party, Muslim League, BAMCEF. We are also holding the talk with the Bahujan Samaj Party. If the legitimate seats were given to us then we are ready to go with the secular parties to defeat the saffron alliance. We have given them August 9 deadline for final seat sharing agreement," Mane warned.