After Llyods Estate, Dosti Blossom residents file case against BMC

Our building is more prone to danger. On Tuesday, when some land caved in again, it also took in our compound wall, says Anjali Malwade

It is not only the residents of Llyods Estate whose lives are at risk after land caved in at Dosti Acres on Monday, but also people residing at the 18-storied Dosti Blossom which is located in front of the under-construction plot.

Anjali Malwade, a resident of Blossom said, "Our building is more prone to danger. On Tuesday, when some land caved in again, it also took in our compound wall. The police finally did a panchanama on Tuesday, and registered an FIR against the BMC and builder for negligence and putting our lives at risk".

"The police on Monday refused to register FIR and took only NC (non-cognisable complaint). Were they waiting for our area to cave in to take our complaints seriously? Did they expect the wall to collapse and wake them and also BMC engineers up, to realise that our building is at risk?" Malwade added.

The experts also say the plot in Dosti Acres where the mishap happened, was earlier a salt pan and mangrove land, not strong enough to bear the heavy constructions and also the water percolation can weaken the construction.

The residents of Wadala also claim, that the soil testing and structural audit was done improperly and the BMC did favour the builder putting common people's lives at serious risk.

THE LOOPHOLES