Xiaomi Redmi A1+ budget smartphone’s India launch on Oct 14: Check expected price and specs

Photo: Xiaomi

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of the new budget Redmi A1+ smartphone on October 14 in India. Earlier this year, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi A1, its most budget-friendly smartphone to date. The Xiaomi A1+ should be available for less than Rs 10,000. The Xiaomi A1+ is a budget-friendly smartphone that runs stock Android and includes a huge display, large battery, etc.



It is anticipated that the pricing of the phone would be less than Rs 10,000. Taking into account that the A1 was introduced at a price of Rs 6,499, the Plus model might be priced at anywhere in the range of Rs 6,999 or Rs 8,499.

The top of an A1+ has a water-drop shaped notch. On the rear of the phone is a fingerprint scanner in addition to a dual camera arrangement that also includes an LED flash module. Other specifics probably won't change from the A1.

The device is said to have HD+ display which measures in at 6.52 inches with a resolution of 1600 by 720 pixels. Standard 60 Hz refresh and 20:9 aspect ratio are also supported. There will probably be 3GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage space on board, and the gadget will be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC.

The device will include a twin camera arrangement for taking pictures on the back. No information on the camera sensors has been made public by the manufacturer as of yet. The A1-like Android 12 operating system will also be available on this phone. Finally, a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging capabilities is said to be housed inside the phone. It is believed to contain a micro USB connector rather than a USB Type-C port.