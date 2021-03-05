Realme C21 all set for March 5 launch, price around Rs 8,000

Realme is set to launch yet another budget device dubbed Realme C21 in Malaysia on March 5. The company has confirmed the launch date via a social media post where it also revealed that the device will feature a 5,000mAh battery. This will act as a successor to the Realme C20, which launched in the international markets in January 2021. The Realme C12 is expected to launch with a better camera module, a better processor and more.

Realme C21 Price

The company is yet to reveal the global pricing for the Realme C21. However, it is expected to be in line with its predecessor, the Realme C20, which was launched at 2,490,000 Vietnamese Dong (approximately Rs 7,800). The company has not revealed, if or when the device will be made available in the Indian market, however, considering that the C20 is also yet to be launched here, it is highly unlikely that the company will launch this phone also in the country.

Realme C21: Confirmed specifications

The company in a teaser post on its Malaysian Facebook page announced that the device will feature a 5,000mAh battery, which will have a standby life of up to 47 days. The post also claims that the device even with a 5 percent battery can last for up to 1.43 hours on WhatsApp, 4.78 hours on Spotify and 1.36 hours on YouTube.

Apart from this, the company has not revealed any other specifications of the upcoming device.

Realme C21: Expected specifications

While Realme has not revealed much about the upcoming Realme C21, online retailer AliExpress has already listed the device on its Russian website, providing us with a look at device images and its full list of specifications.

According to the listing, Realme C21 will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display. It will be powered by the Helio G35 SoC paired with the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The device will come with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage.

Oddly, the listing states that the device will run Google’s Android 10 operating system with Xiaomi’s MIUI skin on top. However, we expect that to be a mistake from the retailer’s side and that the device will have the Realme UI skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

For security, the device will feature a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the back and will also feature facial recognition via the front camera module.

Realme C21 will feature a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel monochrome lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it will come with a 5-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.

(The article is taken from BGR.in)