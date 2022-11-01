Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max priced at Rs 1.1 crore features rare Rolex with a special history

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Daytona by Caviar

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max top of the line model with 1TB of storage is currently priced at Rs 1,89,900 on Apple’s official website. Although the phone may seem expensive to many, it still seems cheapest in comparison to the Caviar Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Daytona which is priced at Rs 1.1 crore ($134250). Russian luxury brand Caviar has launched a new range of limited edition Apple iPhone 14 models that feature luscious materials and a Rolex watch. The updated collection from Caviar on the basis of iPhone 14 Pro is called "Grand Complications". Every smartphone in this line is literally complicated with a mechanical chronograph. The new 2022 flagship got a Rolex watch built into the phone body along with decorative sensors of a race car control panel.

The Grand Complication update consists of two unique smartphones: Daytona and Skeleton Booster. Their special aesthetics is best sensed by those who are familiar with the history of professional motorsport, reflected in the original Rolex Daytona collection.

The Cosmograph Daytona by Rolex was named after the Daytona Beach and Road Course in Florida, the United States. It became world famous because of Malcolm Campbell, who had set there the record speed of 272.465 mph on the 22th February, 1933. Hans Wilsdorf, the Rolex founder, proposed partnership to the record holder, and therefore in 1962 Rolex officially sponsored the Daytona car racing and began producing the same-name watch.

Daytona by Caviar is a splendid model made in a single copy. The phone case is made in the style of racing cars of the 1930s, such as Campbell’s Blue Bird: the same car that set the Daytona world speed record. Decorative speedometers and switches, made of gold, create the image of a dashboard of a supercar, which triumph gave rise to the great watch collection Rolex Daytona.

Skeleton Booster is a design in which a skeleton watch has been implanted. Combined with black reinforced grilles and the cool glow of titanium bolts, it gives the phone a brutal look of a supercar internal content.

The price of models starts from $10 320 for iPhone 14 Pro Grand Complications 128GB Skeleton Booster. Modification with Rolex significantly more expensive - iPhone 14 Pro Max Grand Complications Daytona 1TB will be presented in a single copy for $134,250.