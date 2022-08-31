Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro colour options tipped ahead of September 7 launch

Apple iPhone 14 Pro renders created by Ian Zelbo for Jon Prosser

Apple is expected to launch four new Apple iPhone models at the Far Out event on September 7. Analysts suggest that the models in this year’s flagship Apple iPhone series will include Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Max, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone Pro Max. Over the past few months, we have seen numerous leaks and rumours suggesting what the new iPhone 14 smartphones will look like. Now a South Korean blog, Naver, citing a US developer, has shared some fresh details about the Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro colour options.

As per the blog, Apple will offer the iPhone 14 in six colour options - green, purple, blue, black, white, and red. When it comes to the Pro models, the blog suggests that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro will be available in five colour options - green, purple, silver, gold, and graphite.

The Korean blog also believes that Apple iPhone 14 series may also pack stronger MagSafe magnets. For those who are unaware, the MagSafe charging technology was unveiled by Apple with the iPhone 13 series. The MagSafe helps the iPhone in better and quicker wireless charging. The company even rolled out MagSafe compatible accessories last year.

Apple’s Far Out September 7 event will begin at 10:30pm IST and apart from the iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to launch the second-generation AirPods Pro and new Apple Watch Series 8 with a ‘Pro’ model. Apple was also rumoured to launch its first mixed-reality headset this year, however it seems to be unlikely now and as per known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the AR/VR headset may arrive next year.