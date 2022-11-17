All smartphones in India, including Apple iPhones, to soon have USB-C charging port, here's why

Image used for representative purpose only.

Last month the EU passed a law that requires all smartphones and tablets launching from 2024 to sport a USB-C charging port. With the new regulation, the European Union aims to reduce e-waste. Now, Indian smartphone companies and industry organisations have also agreed that smartphones, tablets, laptops etc. should have a uniform charger for the interest of consumer welfare and prevention of avoidable e-waste.

Although smartphone users across the globe may be happy with this decision as it is easier to carry and use a single charger rather than investing and traveling with multiple chargers for several devices, Apple may have to make a big shift as it is the only major smartphone maker in the world that does not use USB-C ports. Most of the Android smartphone and laptop makers have already moved to USB-C ports including Apple, however the Cupertino based tech giant was still using its iconic Lightning Port in the Apple iPhones.

The representatives of industry associations such as MAIT, FICCI, CII, educational institutions, including IIT Kanpur, IIT (BHU), Varanasi as well as the central government ministries, including the Environment Ministry, attended the meeting organised by the Consumer Affairs Ministry. A sub-group will be set up to examine the feasibility of uniform charging ports for wearables.

The uniformity in charging ports is a step towards LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP-26, which calls for 'mindful and deliberate utilisation' by people worldwide instead of 'mindful and wasteful consumption'. After adoption of the uniform charger, the Environment Ministry also plans to conduct an impact study to assess and examine the possible impact of uniform charging ports in electronic devices with regard to e-waste, the statement said.

(with inputs from PTI)