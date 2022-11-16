Search icon
Apple to roll out new interesting features for THESE iPhone users

Apple has also enable emergency satellite SOS feature for iPhone users in a few regions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 02:41 PM IST

Apple to roll out new interesting features for THESE iPhone users
Apple (Image: Reuters)

American tech giant Apple will offer more control over their iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max smartphone’s always-on display with their latest iOS beta. According to The Verge, the latest developer beta for the upcoming iOS 16.2 includes toggles that let users hide the wallpaper and notifications while using the feature, as per reports from MacRumors and 9to5Mac.

Turning off both with always-on activated will make it so the user just sees a clock and their lockscreen widgets when the phone is locked.Currently, on iOS, it's all or nothing as users can have the always-on display that’ll show wallpaper and notifications, or they can turn it off, leaving the phone`s screen blank when it's locked and asleep, reported The Verge.

Since its launch, the iPhone 14 Pro`s always-on display has struck some as a little odd. While there are indeed some people that enjoy having their wallpaper always glowing at them (with accurate colours, despite the dimmed appearance), others find it to be a bit distracting.

Also read: Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 launched in India, price starts at Rs 1.05 lakh

As per The Verge, it seems like Apple`s heard that feedback and is working on making that a reality, though it is worth noting that a feature showing up in a beta version isn't 100 per cent confirmation that it`ll ship in the final OS.

