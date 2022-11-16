Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 launched in India, price starts at Rs 1.05 lakh

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Microsoft has launched the new Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 in India. The Microsoft Surface products are available for pre-orders via authorized retailers such as Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales and select multi brand stores. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 price in India starts at Rs 1,07,999 and the base model of Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is priced at Rs 1,05,999. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 5.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 features the built-in kickstand and an edge-to-edge 13” PixelSense display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Underneath the display is an HD camera, Omnisonic speakers, directional microphones, and Microsoft’s custom G6 chip. Surface Pro 9 offers a choice of processors – 12th Gen Intel Core processor built on the Intel Evo platform with Thunderbolt 4, or Microsoft SQ 3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon with 5G connectivity (for commercial use only).

The Intel Core processor offers incredible power and performance. Built on the Intel Evo platform, it offers up to 50% more performance than Surface Pro 8. Thunderbolt 4 enables rapid data transfer, docking to multiple 4K displays, or supporting an eGPU set-up.

The Microsoft SQ 3 processor provides fast 5G connectivity, and up to 19 hours of battery life. Starting at Rs 105,999, Surface Pro 9 is crafted with high-grade aluminum casing in a new set of beautiful, anodized colors and provides options of personalization with its Signature Keyboard.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

Surface Laptop 5 is sleek and elegant, providing all-day battery life and now features Thunderbolt 4. Powered by the latest Intel Evo platform, Surface Laptop 5 is over 50% more powerful than its predecessor.

Surface Laptop 5’s signature 3:2 PixelSense display comes in 13.5” or 15” options, each with Dolby Vision IQ, providing users with vivid colors and sharp contrast. The speakers are tuned and offer Dolby Atmos 3D spatial processing. The front-facing HD camera and Studio Microphones capture in true-to-life fashion, even adjusting camera exposure in any lighting environment. Starting at INR 107,999, Surface Laptop 5 comes with new capabilities.