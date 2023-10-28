World Stroke Day: Five things you can do to prevent a stroke

Regular health check-ups and consultations with your healthcare provider can help identify and manage these risk factors.

World Stroke Day, observed on October 29th, is a day to raise awareness about stroke and promote prevention. Stroke is a leading cause of disability and death globally, but the good news is that many strokes can be prevented through simple lifestyle changes. Here are five things you can do to reduce your risk of stroke:

Maintain a healthy diet:

A balanced and nutritious diet is a cornerstone of stroke prevention. Focus on eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Limit your intake of saturated and trans fats, as well as sodium. Opt for heart-healthy fats like those found in olive oil and fatty fish. Controlling portion sizes and avoiding excessive calorie intake can help maintain a healthy weight, a significant factor in stroke prevention.

Stay physically active:

Regular physical activity not only helps you maintain a healthy weight but also keeps your cardiovascular system in good shape. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise each week. Activities like brisk walking, swimming, and cycling can reduce your risk of stroke and improve your overall health.

Manage hypertension:

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a major risk factor for stroke. Regularly monitor your blood pressure and work with your healthcare provider to keep it within a healthy range. Lifestyle modifications such as reducing salt intake, staying active, and managing stress can help control blood pressure. In some cases, medication may be necessary.

Quit smoking:

Smoking is a significant contributor to stroke risk. The chemicals in tobacco can damage blood vessels and increase the likelihood of blood clots forming. If you smoke, seek help to quit. Support groups, nicotine replacement therapy, and prescription medications can assist in the process. Quitting smoking is one of the most effective ways to lower your risk of stroke.

Limit alcohol consumption:

Excessive alcohol consumption can raise blood pressure and increase the risk of stroke. While moderate alcohol intake might have some health benefits, it's crucial to keep it in check. For most adults, this means up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men.