Why Salman Khan’s signature bracelet 'feroza patthar' broke 7 times? Price revealed

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is busy these days with his upcoming films. Meanwhile, an old video of him has come into the limelight on social media. In this video, Salman Khan is narrating an anecdote related to his famous bracelet. Salman Khan revealed in this video why his bracelet is so special and who gifted it to him. Along with this, he also opened up about why his bracelet has been broken several times.

Viral video

The turquoise bracelet or 'feroza patthar' has been synonymous with Salman Khan's name for decades now. The bracelet was gifted to Salman by his father Salim Khan and since then the actor wears it wherever he goes.

A fan club of Salman Khan has shared a video of him which seems to be very old. In this video, a female fan asks Salman Khan about his bracelet, then Salman says that 'my father has always worn it'. I have seen it in his hand growing up. I used to play with it in my childhood. When I started working, he brought me a similar one. The name of this stone is Firoza and it is said that only two such stones exist.

Salman further said, 'it is said that if any calamity is about to come upon you, then this stone takes it upon itself. First it cracks and then it breaks. This is my seventh stone '. This video of Salman Khan is becoming fiercely viral on social media. Apart from Salman's bracelet, his style of wearing it is also very much discussed. Salman wears it loosely on his hand only.

Price of this stone

As per a report, the turquoise gem bracelet comes at a price of Rs 80.3 Thousand.

The turquoise gemstone has several extraordinary healing properties and ensures overall physical fitness. Problems like depression, high blood pressure, viral, asthma, or migraines can also be fought with this stone.

Turquoise gemstone, also known as 'feroza', is found widely in Tibet, Iran, China, and Mexico. It is a hydrous phosphate of copper and aluminium. The stone represents Jupiter planet which brings attributes like wisdom and prominence to one's life. It maintains a balance between all the 'chakras' and aids in steadying mood swings.