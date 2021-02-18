Headlines

'Why is guy wearing dress, heels?': Designer Sabyasachi's collection sparks genderfluid fashion debate

"This is plain downright stupid. Gender bending beyond a point is an insult to human sensibility. STOP," a user wrote in the comments section.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 23, 2021, 03:38 PM IST

Noted fashion couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee, on Wednesday, unveiled his latest collection - Sabyasachi X Bergdorf Goodman, via his verified Instagram handle. An exclusive collection of sarees, bridal wear, ready-to-wear, shawls, scarves, accessories and jewellery, Sabyasachi's collection is everything chic, classy and yet contemporary. 

However, a set of photos from the genderfluid collection campaign featuring a male model donning a beautiful sequinned gold-bronze slip dress, accessories and a pair of red high heels, did not go down well with the netizens. 

A campaign featuring androgynous clothing that has been the trend in fashion circles since the last few years and also has been promoted by several international brands did not get the approval from a section of social media users who questioned the designers' collection and his idea of making a male model sport a dress with heels. 

"Why is the guy wearing heels?" asked an Instagram user. "Didn't understand the concept," wrote another. "Pathetic fashion," commented a user. 

"What exactly are you trying to put across by making a guy dress like a girl? I am sorry but the message is not clear.. and what is wrong with a guy dressing up like a guy? How does it hamper freedom and equality?? Pleasee enlighten my soul...," commented yet another user. 

"This is plain downright stupid. Gender bending beyond a point is an insult to human sensibility. STOP," a user wrote in the comments section.

However, not everyone was displeased with the collection and the way Sabyasachi tried to showcase his collection. He had a section of users who absolutely loved the concept behind the photoshoot. 

"Loving that @sabyasachiofficial is also depicting fashion for the gender fluid and non conformists. He is a fashion designer. He has to not just cater to stereotypes. He has enough and more clothing and photoshoots dedicated to both genders anyway. Love the fact that this caters to a lot of people beyond the idea of what a man should wear," wrote a suer.

"Slapping patriarchy on its face, I love this," wrote yet another user. 

"I love this picture! It shows todays world 2021! To all people saying he's wearing heels, dress if this makes him comfortable that's his choice, good for him, but I think its fashion, its bold and creativity! Beautiful hes the lucky one modelling for one the biggest Indian designer in the world! Wish I was in this picture it would be an honour!," commented an Instagram user. 

What is your take on the collection or rather should we say the concept behind the photoshoot?

 

 

