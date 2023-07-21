What exactly happens to your body if you give up on eating non-vegetarian food?

Headlines

Watch: Allu Arjun leaks Pushpa 2 dialogue at event in Hyderabad, video goes viral

Virat Kohli creates history, becomes 2nd Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to achieve remarkable feat

Zeenat Aman raps, channels Kareena's Poo, Alia's Gangubai, advises women 'you do you'; netizens say 'camera loves you'

Bank FD vs. NSC: Which among these is the best, rick-free investment option with higher returns, know here

WhatsApp working on message reaction feature for channels

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Allu Arjun leaks Pushpa 2 dialogue at event in Hyderabad, video goes viral

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Zeenat Aman raps, channels Kareena's Poo, Alia's Gangubai, advises women 'you do you'; netizens say 'camera loves you'

Highest-paid Indian influencers, their net worth

5 most repeated actors in Christopher Nolan films

Weight loss tips: Best dry fruits to shed extra kilos

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Watch | 3 earthquakes in 30 minutes jolt Rajasthan's Jaipur, dramatic videos show impact

Maharashtra: Mumbai, nearby areas reel under downpour; hundreds rescued, IMD issues alert

West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out at a market in Howrah, 50 shops burned, no casualty so far

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Watch: Allu Arjun leaks Pushpa 2 dialogue at event in Hyderabad, video goes viral

Zeenat Aman raps, channels Kareena's Poo, Alia's Gangubai, advises women 'you do you'; netizens say 'camera loves you'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

What exactly happens to your body if you give up on eating non-vegetarian food?

The decision to give up non-vegetarian food and adopt a vegetarian lifestyle can have profound effects on the human body.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A vegetarian diet, based on plant-based foods and abstaining from animal-derived products, has been gaining popularity worldwide. This lifestyle choice reflects a growing concern for ethical, environmental, and health-related issues. While many embrace vegetarianism for ethical reasons, it is essential to understand the potential effects this dietary shift can have on the human body. In this article, we explore the various changes that occur when an individual transitions from a non-vegetarian diet to a vegetarian one.

Improves Digestion and Gut Health:

One of the most noticeable changes when giving up non-vegetarian food is an improvement in digestion. Plant-based foods are rich in fiber, which aids in regular bowel movements and maintains a healthy gut. Additionally, the absence of meat and its associated fats can reduce the risk of gastrointestinal issues such as acid reflux and indigestion.

Cardiovascular Health:

The switch to a vegetarian diet often results in significant improvements in cardiovascular health. Plant-based foods are naturally cholesterol-free and low in saturated fats, reducing the risk of heart disease and hypertension. Additionally, a vegetarian diet is abundant in heart-protective nutrients like antioxidants, fiber, and potassium.

Blood Pressure and Cholesterol Levels:

Vegetarian diets have been linked to lower blood pressure and improved cholesterol profiles. The consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes can help lower blood pressure due to their high potassium content and reduced sodium intake. Furthermore, the absence of dietary cholesterol in plant-based foods can contribute to lowered total cholesterol levels.

Bone Health:

Concerns about calcium and vitamin D deficiencies on a vegetarian diet are common. However, with proper planning and a balanced diet, vegetarians can meet their nutritional needs. Plant-based sources of calcium, such as fortified plant milk, tofu, and leafy greens, can provide sufficient amounts of this essential mineral.

Energy Levels and Mental Clarity:

Many individuals report an increase in energy levels and mental clarity after transitioning to a vegetarian diet. The high-fiber content of plant-based foods helps regulate blood sugar levels, providing a steady supply of energy throughout the day. Additionally, some studies suggest that certain nutrients found in plant foods, like folate and antioxidants, may positively influence cognitive function and reduce the risk of mental health issues.

Reduced Inflammation:

Plant-based diets are known for their anti-inflammatory properties, which can benefit those suffering from inflammatory conditions like arthritis. The abundance of antioxidants in fruits and vegetables helps neutralize free radicals and reduces oxidative stress, thereby mitigating inflammation in the body.

Also read: Sachin Tendulkar loves this Maharashtrian delicacy, can you guess the dish

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Gujarat: Nine killed, 13 injured in accident on Iskcon flyover in Ahmedabad

Jungkook sings Seven on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, BTS ARMY says 'proud of you'

PM Kisan Yojna's 14th installment to be released on this date; check details

Meet Rajan Raheja, who sold Rs 750 crore firm to one of Mumbai's richest men; Hint: Not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata

Akshay Kumar becomes first Bollywood star to break silence on Manipur violence: 'Shaken, disgusted to see...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE