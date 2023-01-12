Search icon
Uncover the power of chia seeds: A nutrient-rich superfood for optimal health

List of amazing health benefits of chia seeds.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Chia seeds are tiny black seeds that are packed with a variety of health benefits. These seeds are derived from the Salvia hispanica plant, which is native to Mexico and Central America. Chia seeds have been used for centuries as a traditional food and medicine by the Aztecs and Mayans, and they are now gaining popularity as a health food in modern times.

One of the most notable health benefits of chia seeds is their high fiber content. Just one ounce (about 2 tablespoons) of chia seeds contains 11 grams of fiber, which is about 42 per cent of the recommended daily intake for adults. This high fiber content helps to keep the digestive system healthy, promotes regular bowel movements, and may even help to lower the risk of colon cancer. Chia seeds also help to keep you feeling full, which can help to reduce overall calorie intake and aid weight loss.

Another benefit of chia seeds is their high omega-3 fatty acid content. These seeds contain more omega-3s per serving than salmon, making them an excellent plant-based source of this beneficial nutrient. Omega-3 fatty acids are important for maintaining heart health, reducing inflammation, and improving brain function. They may also play a role in reducing the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases.

Chia seeds are also a good source of antioxidants, which help to protect the body against damage from free radicals. These seeds contain antioxidants such as flavonoids, which have been shown to have anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties. They also contain Vitamin A and Vitamin E, important antioxidant vitamins which help to protect the body against cell damage.

Chia seeds are also a great source of minerals such as calcium, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, and zinc. They provide 18 per cent of the daily value of calcium per ounce, which is great news for those who are unable to consume dairy or don't eat enough calcium rich food. These minerals are necessary for strong bones, teeth, and overall health.

In addition, chia seeds are gluten-free and non-GMO. They can be added to a variety of foods, including yogurt, oatmeal, smoothies, and baked goods. They can be eaten whole or ground, and they have a nutty flavor that is pleasing to many

