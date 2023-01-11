Are you a saree enthusiast? Know all about these most expensive handloom sarees

Most expensive sarees | Photo: PTI

For Indian women, sarees are very important. For any special occasion be it a wedding, any festival, or a family gathering, the saree is an ever-green convenient and classy option. Indian markets have a huge variety of saree collections, varied ranges, styles, fabrics, designs, and quality everything is available.

One can buy a saree in India even at the price of Rs 100 and it can reach up to lakhs of rupees. Today, let's talk about the most expensive saree available in the market.

Karhua Cutwork saree

I am sure you all must have heard about Banarasi silk sarees, a speciality of Varanasi, similarly, this saree is called Karhua Cutwork saree is also comes from Varanasi. The Karhua cutwork saree is very famous for its unique artificial art. In the Karhua cutwork sarees, beautiful cutwork is done. The price for these sarees starts from around Rs 5000 and goes to Rs 5 lakhs.

Munga silk saree

The munga silk saree of Assam is very famous. This saree comes primarily in Yellow and Golden colours. Munga silk saree has a shiny texture. With a little care, these sarees can remain good as new for years. The speciality of this saree is that the older it gets, the more its lustre increases. You can get this saree in the market from Rs 2000 to 2 lakh rupees.

Patan Patola Saree

The fabric of a Patan Patola saree remains the same for hundreds of years. Popularly manufactured in Patan, Gujarat. The making of one Patola saree takes about three to four months. The prices of the Patan Patola saree begin from Rs 3000 and go up to Rs 1 lakh.