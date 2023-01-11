Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Are you a saree enthusiast? Know all about these most expensive handloom sarees

Know all about the most expensive types of sarees available in Indian markets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 09:51 PM IST

Are you a saree enthusiast? Know all about these most expensive handloom sarees
Most expensive sarees | Photo: PTI

For Indian women, sarees are very important. For any special occasion be it a wedding, any festival, or a family gathering, the saree is an ever-green convenient and classy option. Indian markets have a huge variety of saree collections, varied ranges, styles, fabrics, designs, and quality everything is available. 

One can buy a saree in India even at the price of Rs 100 and it can reach up to lakhs of rupees. Today, let's talk about the most expensive saree available in the market. 

Karhua Cutwork saree

I am sure you all must have heard about Banarasi silk sarees, a speciality of Varanasi, similarly, this saree is called Karhua Cutwork saree is also comes from Varanasi. The Karhua cutwork saree is very famous for its unique artificial art. In the Karhua cutwork sarees, beautiful cutwork is done. The price for these sarees starts from around Rs 5000 and goes to Rs 5 lakhs.  

Munga silk saree

The munga silk saree of Assam is very famous. This saree comes primarily in Yellow and Golden colours. Munga silk saree has a shiny texture. With a little care, these sarees can remain good as new for years. The speciality of this saree is that the older it gets, the more its lustre increases. You can get this saree in the market from Rs 2000 to 2 lakh rupees.

Patan Patola Saree

The fabric of a Patan Patola saree remains the same for hundreds of years. Popularly manufactured in Patan, Gujarat. The making of one Patola saree takes about three to four months. The prices of the Patan Patola saree begin from Rs 3000 and go up to Rs 1 lakh.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kajol rings new year by partying with Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, other family members, close friends
In pics: Amid their dating rumours, have a look at Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's chemistry from The Archies shoot
XXX actress Aabha Paul shows her sexy moves in viral videos
Meet Virat Kohli's glamorous sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, whose style can give Anushka Sharma a run for her money
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Section 144 imposed in Lucknow till February 10, know why
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.