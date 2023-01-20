Trekking: Top five most beautiful winter treks in India during winter

Representational image

There are many such tracks in India which must be visited in winter. If you go on these tracks in winter, then the fun of your adventure doubles. Anyway, a long weekend is also coming in the month of January when you can plan for trekking.

If you have made up your mind now, then we have come up with the best tracks where both your hard work and money will be recovered.

Exciting tracks in India where you must go trekking once in winter.

Valley of Flowers is in Uttarakhand

Like Himachal in India, Uttarakhand also has no dearth of beautiful places for tourists to visit, but the Valley of Flowers is something else. Actually, this track passing through the valley of flowers will increase your adventure even more. This is a very beautiful track.

Valley of Flowers is a National Park. It comes under the core zone of Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve and nature has blessed this place with immense beauty. If you really have a craze for trekking, then you must visit Valley of Flowers once.

Humpta Track is in Himachal

If you are fond of adventure and trekking, then Humpta Valley in Himachal Pradesh is waiting for you. Humpta Pass leads to Spiti Valley from Manali on the Leh-Manali Highway.

Passing through the spectacular valleys of Lahaul and Kullu, this trek takes 4 days and is one of the best crossover treks in the country.

Sinhagad Fort is in Maharashtra

Although there are many such places in Maharashtra which are famous for trekking, but such tracks which look more beautiful in winter, there is a name of Sinhagad fort track in the same list.

This is one such track which looks even more beautiful in winter. It is situated near Pune and is 4,320 feet above sea level. One has to trek for about 90 minutes to reach this fort. The special thing about trekking at this place is that this place is the best option for those who are learning to do first-time trekking.

Yumthang Valley is in Sikkim

Sikkim is a beautiful state to visit in the North East. In the winter season, you can go to Karnataka and get out on the Yumthang Valley Track. The track passes through Lathung through Yumthang Valley to Zero Point.

While passing through this track, you will see very beautiful views and this journey will become memorable for you.

Kudremukh track is in Karnataka

If you have roamed on the high hills, then the Kudremukh of Karnataka in the lower part of the country i.e. in the south can be the best track for you. It can be a great experience for you to pass through dense jungles, long wide areas with meadow grass and waterfalls.

This track can be visited anytime from January to February. Now choose any one of these 5 options and go on the track.