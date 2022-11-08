Lunar eclipse 2022: Is it safe to watch Chandra Grahan with naked eyes?

Photo: Pixabay

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), a lunar or solar eclipse is a natural phenomenon. It is like sunrise and sunset. When the Earth comes between the Moon and the Sun, then this event is called Lunar Eclipse. Many people are confused about whether they can see or not lunar eclipse with their naked eyes.

Actually, the light of the Sun has harmful UV rays and is intense which pricks the eyes, but the rays of the Moon are not intense, which means people do not have to hesitate to see the lunar eclipse with the naked eye, unlike solar eclipse.

Actually, a lunar eclipse is such a natural phenomenon, and you can see it with your eyes, it is completely safe. But, if you are still hesitant about it then instead of looking directly at the lunar eclipse, look through the telescope. You can use binoculars, telescopes or watch online videos to see the lunar eclipse.

Where will the lunar eclipse be visible?

The second and last Total lunar eclipse of 2022 will be visible in many parts of the world. These include Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Russia, Asia, North and South America, Australia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the Pacific Ocean.

Partial lunar eclipse:

India is going to witness a partial lunar eclipse on November 8, in most of its states. Kohima, Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Siliguri, Patna, and Ranchi will witness the total Eclipse.

Phases of a total lunar eclipse to happen on November 8 in India

Partial lunar eclipse begins - 2.39 pm

Total lunar eclipse begins - 3.46 pm

Maximum total lunar eclipse - 4:29 pm

Total lunar eclipse ends - 5:11 pm

Moonset - 6.19 am